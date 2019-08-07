Deadlock as ASUP Unwana Embarks On Strike Over Outstanding Allowances, Others

A meeting of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Unwana chapter, management of Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic Unwana (AIFPU) today ended in a deadlock as the Union embarked on an indefinite strike over non-payment of allowances owed its members.

In a statement to the media on Monday, jointly signed by chairman of the union, Felix Uga Idu and publicity secretary, Mr Ukegbu Chibuzo, the union said the industrial action, which commenced on Thursday, August 1, 2019, is “a last resort that became necessary in view of management’s continued insensitivity and indifference to the plight of academic staff of AIFPU”.

They said all avenues for peaceful resolution and negotiations were exhausted, as the union issued a 21 day ultimatum (in accordance with Labour laws) to the management, particularly on the issue of 27 months Peculiar Academic Allowance (PAA) arrears, before embracing the strike option, “especially as management insisted on paying only a month out of 27 months areas owed the union.”

The statement reads in part: “Members of the union are owed the following: 7.5% PAA for 27 months in arrears, 100 per cent implementation and payment of 2017 and 2018 promotions, short-change in honorarium for part-time and other related services rendered, to mention but a few.

“For instance, in the Stream B (a programme, like part-time that is meant to generate internally generated revenue (IGR)) honorarium paid staff recently for a full academic session, a chief lecturer received less than N20,000; whereas a principal lecturer received N16,000, while lecturer III received N5,000 for a whole year: in a programme boasting of over 1,000 students paying N70,000 minimum school fees.

“The condition of service, which includes lack of electricity (school power supply comes on by 11AM and is turned off by 1PM) and poor office accommodation is also a serious cause for concern. All avenues for peaceful resolution and negotiations were exhausted. The ultimatum expired as well as the extension of over 30 days deliberately allowed, yet nothing positive came from management.

“On the day of the congress, where the decision to embark on this current strike was taken, the Rector, Ven. Dr. Ogbonnaya Ibe Enwo, made an offer of one month out of the 27 months arrears of PAA owed. It could be recalled that the last time the management made an attempt at defraying the arrears was last December 2018, when it paid 5 months out of 25 months arrears then.

“In 2019, it has not paid anything, claiming that it has no IGR. In view of these, therefore, the congress at her meeting of Thursday 1st August, 2019, and with the backing of the National Executive Council (NEC) of ASUP, moved a motion to embark on an indefinite strike till her demands are met.

“The management invited ASUP Excos to a meeting today, August 5, but it ended in deadlock as the commitment made by management was a far cry from the union’s demands, even as ASUP is frowning at the way its members are being coerced to enroll into the integrated personnel and payroll information system (IPPIS) in AIFPU.”