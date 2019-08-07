NEWS
Edo Community In Port Harcourt Back Obaseki-Led Administration
…urges House of Assembly members-elect to sheath sword
Edo indigenes resident in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, have pledged support to Governor Godwin Obaseki led-administration, urging him not to be distracted by a few self-seeking individuals working to destabilise the state.
Leader of the delegation of Edo people residing in Port Harcourt, Mr Greg Ogbefun made the pledge during a courtesy visit to the governor at Government House, in Benin City, on Tuesday.
He said members of the group are distressed by the activities of political actors harassing the governor over his refusal to share the state’s limited funds.
He noted that the persistence of issues relating to the Edo State House of Assembly could affect the development of the state.
“Having waited with anticipation to see issues disappear, we are shocked to see the situation deteriorating and fear that this might negate the developmental strides that have been made in the last few years by this administration. Our desire is to see how the political differences can be resolved,” he said.
Ogbefun urged all actors involved to exercise caution and wait for the judiciary to resolve the issue since the matter is before the law court, adding, “We appeal to all those fueling the crisis to allow the general interest of the Edo people come before their personal interest as we are convinced this is the problem.”
The group said they are ready to partner with the state government in the oil and gas sector and work with the Obaseki-led administration, on a number of progressive ideas.
Ogbefun said, “We want to bring our expertise to bear as the state government works with strategic partners to have industrial parks across the state.”
In his remarks, Governor Obaseki said his administration is building institutions and systems rather than investing in a few individuals.
According to the governor, the demographics of Edo State reveal that persons below the age of 29 years constitute 72 per cent of the state’s population, adding, “We cannot begin to take care of a few ones when we have a large population of young people to cater for.”
He noted that his administration was not ready to negotiate the good of Edo people with a few interest groups who were yet to align with the achievements of his government.
“There are about 4.5 million people in Edo, if I decide to give 50 per cent of the state’s resources to just a few, how do we make progress? That is what the fight is all about.”
He commended the group for coming out to support the development of the state, and assured that his administration is open for business.
