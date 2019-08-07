NEWS
Gov. El-Rufa’i Sets Up Judicial Commission On Southern Kaduna Crisis
Gov. Nasir El-Rufa’i of Kaduna State, on Wednesday, inaugurated a 12-member Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the incessant communal crises in Kajuru, Kachia and Chikun Local Government Areas of the state.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commission was given three months to unveil perpetrators of the crises, causes and solutions to guard against future occurrence.
The commission is expected to focus its investigation from 2017 to date, identify the immediate and remote causes, individuals, traditional and religious institutions and associations that might have contributed to the build up of the disturbances and recommend further action.
It was also mandated establish the extent of loss of lives and property and other forms of damages, as well as recommend actions to be taken against perpetrators.
Justice Isa Aliyu of Kaduna State High Court will head the Commission of inquiry, with Mr Edward Andow as Secretary.
Members include AVM Abdullahi Shehu (rtd), Mr B. C Osuji, AIG Umar Shehu (rtd), Mrs Hannatu Ugah, a former Head of Service in the state and retired Rear Admiral Ferguson Bobai.
Others are Alhaji Auwal Aliyu-Damau, a retired permanent secretary, Mohammed Sani-Isa, a Director at Interfaith Mediation Centre Kaduna, Rev. Yusuf Biniyat, a senior Pastor with ECWA Church, and Salim Umar-Umar, an associate of the Center for Humanitarian Dialogue.
Mr MI Aliyu, Director Citizens Rights in the state ministry of justice will serve as counsel to the commission.
