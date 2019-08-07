Gov. Matawalle Sacks LG Secretaries, Heads Of Tertiary Institutions

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara on Wednesday sacked all the 14 local government secretaries in the state and approved their replacements.

The governor has also approved the appointment of rector of the state polytechnic and provost of the college of education.

This is contained in a statement signed by Yusuf Idris, the Director-General of Press Affairs to the governor, in Gusau.

The governor directed the sacked council secretaries to submit their handover notes at the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

The new local government secretaries included Abubakar Bakura, Bakura Local Government; Rabiu Pamo, Anka; Abdulkadir Gora for Birnin-Magaji; Lawali Zugu, Bukkuyum; Sani Mainasara for Bungudu, Rabiu Hussaini, Gummi and Nura Musa for Gusau.

Other were Bashir Bello for Kaura-Namoda Local Government, Ahmadu Mani for Maradun, Salisu Yakubu for Maru, Abba Atiku, Shinkafi; Ibrahim Garba, Talata-Mafara; Aliyu Lawali for Tsafe and Bala Dauran for Zurmi.

The statement added that Dr Sha’ayau Mafara was appointed by the governor as Rector and Muhammad Maradun as Registrar of Abdu Gusau Polytechnic, Talata-Mafara.

Mafara was a staff of Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto before his appointment and holds a PhD in Biochemistry from Liverpool University, UK.

Matawalle also appointed Ibrahim Gusau as the new Provost of the state College of Education, Maru.

Gusau has an MSc degree in Mathematics.

The governor directed the outgoing Rector and Registrar as well as the outgoing Provost to submit their handover notes at the Governor’s Office.