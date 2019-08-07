NEWS
Lagos Debunks Report On Refusal Of Bail For Protesters
Lagos State Judiciary has denied the news report carried by an online publication, Sahara Reporters that the Lagos State Chief Registrar ordered Magistrates in the state not to grant bail to persons arraigned by the Police over the #RevolutionNow protest in Lagos.
The release by the State Judiciary affirmed that there is no iota of truth in the report as no such instruction was given by the Chief Registrar, saying that Magistrate Komolafe of Ebute Metta Magistrate Court, in whose court some of the protesters were arraigned, granted the defendants bail.
It noted further that in line with generally known and established procedure, admission to bail by the court requires affected individuals to subsequently fulfil the conditions of bail to secure their release.
“The fulfilment of bail conditions is purely at the instance of the defendants after the court has stated the conditions and in this particular case, the defendants are in the process of complying with the bail conditions,” the release said.
The statement reiterated that there was no instruction from the Chief Registrar to refuse any of the arrested individuals bail and implored all media organisations to always verify their reports before publication in order to avoid misleading the public.
