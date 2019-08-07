FOOTBALL
Manchester City Sign 18-Year-Old Winger From Sporting Lisbon
English Premier League (EPL) champions Manchester City have signed 18-year-old winger Felix Correia from Sporting Lisbon, the Portuguese club said on Wednesday.
Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but British media reported the transfer fee was in the region of 3.2 million pounds (3.89 million dollars).
This is however a fee which could rise a further 3.2 million pounds in add-ons.
“Sporting Clube de Portugal informs that it has reached an agreement with Manchester City for the transfer of player Felix Correia,” the club said.
Correia is yet to make a senior international appearance for Portugal but he has played numerous times for their youth teams.
The player has in the process grabbed two goals and two assists with the Under-19 team.
He was an integral part of the Portuguese team at the Under-19 European Championship last month.
Correia played all five matches and helped his side reach the final where they were beaten by Iberian neighbours Spain.
Defending champions Manchester City start their league title defence with a trip to West Ham United on Saturday.
