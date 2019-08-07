NEWS
Obaseki Swears In 3 More Commissioners
Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo on Wednesday in Benin sworn in three additional commissioners as members of his cabinet.
The swearing in took place during the weekly State Executive Council meeting.
The three commissioners are: John Inegbedion ( Ministry of Infrastructure) Joseph Eboegbe (Ministry of Finance) and Mr Akin Agbaje (Ministry of Electricity and Energy).
The Ministry of Electricity and Energy was created from the State Ministry of Energy and Water Resources.
According to the governor, the Ministry of Electricity and Energy was created to specifically handle a new project called: ‘Electrify Edo’.
“Electricity has been privatised and we need to domesticate it in the state,” Obaseki said.
The governor expressed confidence in the abilities of the new commissioners to deliver on their mandates.
Inegbedion, who responded on behalf of his colleagues, promised to give quality service and thanked the governor for finding them worthy to serve.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the swearing in of the commissioners is coming barely three weeks after the governor swore in six commissioners and five special advisers.
