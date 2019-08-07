Onne Customs Intercepts two Vehicles Smuggling Tramadol 

The Onne Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said it has intercepted two vehicles allegedly used to smuggle tramadol and other illicit drugs out of the Onne port.

This interception was coming few days after the Apapa Command of the service also intercepted an ambulance smuggling tramadol out of the port.

But, speaking yesterday, the Customs Area Controller of the command, Compt. Aliyu Saidu said the suspect also bribed an officer of the command with N1m to smuggle the illicit drug out of the seaport.

According to the Controller, the officer was asked to play along in-other to get to the suspected smugglers and their collaborators.

He said, “On the 30th July, 2019 at about 2240hrs, the Command arrested some men who broke and opened a 1x 40 ft seized container comprising of drugs constructively warehoused and loaded same into two vehicles – Mercedez Benz Jeep with registration number: EPE 828 AR (M/Benz) and Toyota Camry with registration number: EKY 159 BD.”

“Below is the breakdown of the items arrested with the suspect, 14 cartons (50 packs per carton), 49 extra packs of cols Time Tablets, 4 cartons (22 packets per carton) and 10 extra packets of Really Extra Analgesic.

Others are 2 cartons – (60 packets per carton) of Tramadol Tablets and 1 carton and 10 packs of Really Extra-analgesic and anti- tablets.”

He also disclosed that the command has set up an interim committee to investigate the incident and vehicles detained.

“An interim committee was immediately set up to investigate the incident, with the five suspects and the vehicles detained as at then.

An exhibit of one million naira (N1,000,000) was recovered from an Officer who was instructed to play –along the deal in order to get to the architect of the conspiracy.

The five suspects are been transferred to the court for prosecution.”

“It is regrettable to note that while the Nigeria Customs Service is working round the clock to free this country of illicit goods, some recalcitrant and unpatriotic citizens are not relenting in their desperate urge to sabotage our efforts by spreading harmful drugs.”

“The Nigeria Customs is poised to leaving no stone unturned at ensuring that these perpetrators know no sleep as long as they refuse to give up.”