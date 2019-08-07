Philippine Police On Alert After Dengue Outbreak Reaches Epidemic Level

Chief of the Philippine National Police, (PNP) Gen. Oscar Albayalde on Wednesday placed the entire police force under full alert after dengue outbreak reached the epidemic level in the country.

Already, Albayalde ordered all PNP units “to monitor and report any dengue cases” in their specific areas of responsibility, including cases that involve police personnel and their dependents.

On Tuesday, the Philippines’s Department of Health (DOH) declared the dengue outbreak a national epidemic after a surge of dengue cases and deaths in the country.

DOH has recorded some 146,000 cases of dengue from January through July 20 in 2019, 98 per cent more than the same period in 2018. The outbreak has caused 622 deaths, it added.

Albayalde also urged other police personnel to actively participate in the daily clean up to destroy mosquito-breeding sites in communities across the country, including police camps.

The cleanup efforts dubbed “enhanced 4-S campaign” stands for search and destroy mosquito-breeding sites, secure self-protection measures like wearing long pants and long-sleeved shirts.

Daily use of mosquito repellent, seeking early consultation, and support fogging or spraying only in hotspot areas is also being encouraged under the “enhanced 4-S campaign.”

The PNP hospitals will also closely coordinate with local health units in the fight against the rising cases of dengue in the country.

Also, following DOH’s declaration, Philippine Secretary of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Eduardo Ano has also enjoined all local government units (LGUs) to act swiftly in preventing dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases.

Ano encouraged the LGUs to implement the “enhanced 4-S campaign” in their areas.

Dengue cases in the Philippines have been observed to peak every three to four years. The last peak occurred in 2016. Given the pattern, the health department expects an increase in cases in 2019.

Dengue is a viral disease with no known vaccine or specific antibiotics. Effective surveillance helps in reducing cases and deaths if areas with clustering of cases are identified early.

Signs and symptoms of the disease are severe headache, pain behind the eyes, severe joint and muscle pain, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, and skin rashes.