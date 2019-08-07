RevolutionNow: Nigerians Can’t Be Fooled Again, Buhari Campaign Group Says

.. Calls for immediate prosecution of organisers

Nigerians are wiser now and will never be allowed to be fooled by any group or people that didn’t mean well to the unity and peaceful co-existence of the nation, the National Coordinator of the Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO), Alhaji Danladi Pasali, has said.

Reacting to the botched revolution against the present government of Nigeria by the former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), in the just concluded general election, Omoyele Sowore, Pasali said in a statement released yesterday that no amount of propaganda will deceive Nigerians anymore to engage themselves in an indecent act that is capable of destroying the peace we are enjoying at the moment.

“Whatever you didn’t achieve peacefully, you will never achieve it through violence and destruction.” He said.

Pasali said the call for uprising and change of government using any other means not election as agitated by the Sowore and his cohorts is nothing but treason and should be treated as such by the security agencies.

According to him, the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria has stated clearly how to change regimes in a democratic setting, which is through the general elections.

Nigeria has just conducted an election circle, which Sowore and other opposition politicians tested their popularity at the polls. Currently, the last process of the election is still ongoing, which is the hearing of the complains and petitions related to the elections at the Tribunal all over the country.

Why is the rush? As far as we are concern, this is the handiwork of some frustrated opposition politicians and looters of our treasury who lost their stream of income as a result of the aggressive fight against corruption by the present government.

What Sowore is advocating based on his videos on Social Media handles was a coup attempt or to topple a legitimate government of the federal republic with protest, citing reference with Egypt, Sudan, China, Tunisia and Libya. This is another means by the oppositions such as Sowore and others to seek another means of seizing power from a legitimate regime.

Any serious person that believes in the existence of Democracy, will not compare Nigerian system with any of the above-mentioned countries by Sowere. The Government of President Muhammadu Buhari is a legitimate authority elected by most Nigerians and the regime is still less than three months old. Then, how can such a government be accused of causing all the problems of the country.

On marrying the revolution protest with the freedom of expression and association as enshrined by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by some sponsored lawyers, Pasali said such claims are coined to give credence to perpetrators of the evils.

We thank and congratulate well-meaning Nigerians for disregarding the ‘RevolutionNow’ protest and by giving their trust to the President Muhammadu Buhari regime to continue to implement his good policies that will eventually address all the security challenges, poverty, unemployment and bad state of infrastructure in the land.