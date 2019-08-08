AANDEC Inaugurates New Exco

The Alumni Association of the National Defence College Nigeria (AANDEC) has inaugurated its newly elected National Executive Committee (EXCO) to steer the affairs of the body in the next two years.

The inauguration took place during the 12th Annual General Meeting which held at the National Defence College Abuja, at the weekend.

A statement by the publicity secretary, Navy Captain Mohammed Wabi named the new EXCOs to include; Maj-Gen Garba Audu (rtd) president, Air Commodore Darlington Abdullahi (rtd) as vice president, Brig-Gen D Shaljaba (rtd) national secretary.

Others are Brig-Gen Ugwu Chima (rtd), financial secretary, Air Commodore D Ladan, auditor while Navy Captain AO Udeagwu (rtd) and Navy Captain TJ Ayerite (rtd) were elected treasurer and legal adviser respectively.

Also Navy Captain Mohammed Wabi emerged as the publicity secretary while Asst Corp Marshal Victor Nwokolo was elected as the asst national secretary of the association while Group Captain P Bilal (rtd) was elected the national organising secretary whereas Brig-Gen JN Temlong (rtd) and Air Commodore SA Zakari (rtd) were elected ex-officio members accordingly.

In his welcome address, the immediate past president of the Alumni Association, Brig-Gen JN Temlong (rtd) said AANDEC was aimed at fostering unity of purpose among members and to address growing insecurity in the nation.

He noted that the scholarly contributions of members of the association have enriched the curriculum of the Defence College, adding that the association has been engaging relevant stakeholders, heads of security agencies and the leadership of the Armed Forces in finding solutions to the issues of appropriate and functional deployment of strategies in tackling insurgency, terrorism, vandalism, and other emerging security threats in the country.

Speaking further, the erstwhile president said he is hopeful that the Alumni of the College would continue to play important roles in shaping the fabric and texture of Nigeria’s security, being umbrella body of men and women who have attended the highest military institution regarded as the think tank for national security.

Brig Gen Temlong revealed that the body has made tremendous impact in the area of robust interface with relevant stakeholders including heads of national security organisations and noted especially that the publication of a research digest called ‘Constructive Engagement ‘ has brought critical areas of security engagement which will no doubt assist the government in tackling our security challenges.

In his acceptance speech, the newly elected president, Maj Gen Garba Audu (rtd) said he will formulate measures “to seek partnership with the government and stakeholders in areas of national policy formulation, make positive impact on security architecture, develop programmes with creative value chains that will attract the attention of the government, private sectors and non-government organisations (NGO).”