Arsenal Reject Everton’s £30m Bid For Iwobi

Everton have seen a £30million bid for Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi rejected, according to reports.

The Toffees are turning their attentions to the Nigerian international after being priced out of a move for Wilfried Zaha.

Everton had been chasing the Crystal Palace winger and had a £52m offer turned down last month.

And TalkSPORT’S Jim White has claimed that the Premier League side are ready to find a cheaper alternative in Iwobi.

White has a close relationship with Everton owner Farhad Moshiri.

Everton are not shy in opening the cheque book this summer having already landed Moise Kean, Andre Gomes, Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Fabian Delph in deals worth around £90m.

Arsenal are believed to be open to selling Iwobi before Thursday’s deadline if they receive around £40m.

The Gunners added competition to their attack with the big-money arrival of Nicolas Pepe this summer.

Iwobi made 22 league starts last season and 13 sub appearances, scoring three goals.

But Everton’s move could be a ploy to tempt Zaha to push through an exit at Selhurst Park.

He’s made it no secret that he wants to leave Palace but they want around £80m for his signature.

Meanwhile Everton have also seen a loan move for Chris Smalling rejected.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sees the England defender as a key figure in his squad next season.