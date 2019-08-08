SPORTS
Arsenal Reject Everton’s £30m Bid For Iwobi
Everton have seen a £30million bid for Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi rejected, according to reports.
The Toffees are turning their attentions to the Nigerian international after being priced out of a move for Wilfried Zaha.
Everton had been chasing the Crystal Palace winger and had a £52m offer turned down last month.
And TalkSPORT’S Jim White has claimed that the Premier League side are ready to find a cheaper alternative in Iwobi.
White has a close relationship with Everton owner Farhad Moshiri.
Everton are not shy in opening the cheque book this summer having already landed Moise Kean, Andre Gomes, Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Fabian Delph in deals worth around £90m.
Arsenal are believed to be open to selling Iwobi before Thursday’s deadline if they receive around £40m.
The Gunners added competition to their attack with the big-money arrival of Nicolas Pepe this summer.
Iwobi made 22 league starts last season and 13 sub appearances, scoring three goals.
But Everton’s move could be a ploy to tempt Zaha to push through an exit at Selhurst Park.
He’s made it no secret that he wants to leave Palace but they want around £80m for his signature.
Meanwhile Everton have also seen a loan move for Chris Smalling rejected.
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sees the England defender as a key figure in his squad next season.
