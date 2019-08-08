Assuagement After Separation (2)

Unless the women forgo their claim of the half that is due to them. He has not given her the Sadaaq in the first place, so after divorce, she is entitled to half of it, but when he tries to offer it to her she forgoes her claim to it. Or where he has given the half initially and after divorce, the woman returns it to him on her own accord forgoing her right.

“…or he in whose hand is the marriage-tie forgoes his claim [to half of the dower]:”

This is where they disagree. Who is “he in whose hand is the marriage-tie”? They said, the scholars, the husband is he who can contract the marriage or effect the divorce in the first place. For those among the scholars who take this to mean the husband, he can then forgo his claim to half of the Sadaaq where, for example, he gives her the entire Sadaaq and forgoes his claim to receive the remaining half from the wife. That is a position.

Another position is:

“…unless it be that they forgo their claim…”

Refers to women who can exercise great discernment on an issue affecting their lives, and thus have forgone their claim to half of the Sadaaq as the best cause of action to take in the circumstances.

And:

“…or he in whose hand is the marriage-tie forgoes his claim [to half of the dower]:”

Is for women who are too young to know what is best for them in which case their guardian – father, uncle, brother – “in whose hand is the marriage-tie” to forgo her claim to half of the Sadaaq if he deems it appropriate in the circumstances. So, to these scholars, the two phrases refer to the woman or to her guardian.

“…and to forgo what is due to you is more in accord with Allah-consciousness.”

This is to the menfolk to forgo what is due to you of whatever is left of the Sadaaq is more in accord with your duty to Allah, as that will also lessen the hurt that the divorce has inflicted.

“…and to forgo what is due to you is more in accord with Allah-consciousness.”

Could also refer to both men and women, that is another view, a continuation of the position of the husband being the one “in whose hand is the marriage-tie”, which is the majority opinion, or that which accepts that to be for the guardian of a woman who is too inexperienced and young to reckon what is best in her interest. Thus, this refers to both men and women.

“…and to forgo what is due to you is more in accord with Allah-consciousness.”

And to forgo what is due to you, oh people, is more in accord with Allah-consciousness. The husband is called upon to forgo what is due to him as well as the woman is called upon to do the same. Whoever accepts and acts accordingly will have from Allah what is better than whatever he forgoes. Whoever insists on receiving what is due to them have not incurred any sin.

“And forget not [that you are to act with] grace towards one another:”

Life is too short; why will you want to release your wife in a condition that leaves rancour lurking in her heart against you?

“..verily, Allah sees all that you do.” In your relationship one to another, and shall reward you accordingly.

We have learnt from these verses, including the one we just finished explaining, that divorce is allowed, but it has to be based on a legal, Shari’ah reason in such a way that divorce comes in because living under that consortium will be impossible. And is more in the interest of the woman where the marriage is not consummated. She is still a virgin. The severing of the union at that stage is better than the couple grudgingly coming together, having a child only to separate and plunge the life of that child into a lot of peril and uncertainties because of divorce.

We also learnt that marriage should be contracted for the purpose of having a lifetime partner, and for guarding self against iniquities.

Now, let us address the question; why will divorce occur before consummating the marriage? Why will a marriage end before the couple stay under one roof? It does happen that the two may not be compatible with each other; yes, after coming under the consortium the wife may become unruly, rude, she nags, is disobedient to the husband and so on. But this couple has not yet stayed together, so, why divorce?

Divorce occurs before the couple live under the same roof because of two reasons. 1) Greed. Everyone is looking at what they will get from the other or their family. The bride’s family overtasking the husband by unnecessary requests on the marriage ceremony, and type of accommodation, especially where they suspect him to be a gold-digger. Even before their daughter lives with him in the same house as a wife, the bride’s family treat him with disdain and desire to ridicule him by setting him hard, impossible tasks beyond his purchasing power.

In some cases, it is the bride herself that makes life difficult to the groom. She wants to start her marital life from where her mother ends hers. She fails to realise that the house she sees is not where her father and mother began their lives. She foolishly assumes that life should begin with a mansion in the choicest part of the city, a fleet of modern cars – latest Peugeot, Jaguar, Mercedes and Rolls Royce, as well as bank accounts, bubbling with millions in many currencies. Her foolishness does not remind her how her father started his life without a car, without a house and without millions. The bride wants her home to resemble that of her mother’s with maids and servants waiting for her command, and chefs cooking local and international cuisine as and when she wants it. The bride wants her husband to start life on the same level as her father. This colossal utopian idea of life after marriage repels the groom and he sees divorce as his only lifeline.

2) Lack of proper training which leads to ill-conduct, bad manners. The is an epitome of Boko. There is nothing Islamic in her. She studied abroad. She deems herself highly educated, knows her right and no man can tell her what to do. She listens more to her online friends on the best way to deal with husbands. Some of these friends she has not met in her life, but they are friends anyway and they operate on the same level as her and see life through the prism of freedom and feminism.

On the other hand, the groom is ill-bred. He sees himself as a king who barks orders to his servant. His words are harsh, coarse, and his behaviours uncouth. In simple matters requiring concession and understanding, he is stern and uncompromising.

It is for parents to fear Allah regarding the training and upbringing of their children because Allah will ask and require it of them.

Have you ever sat with your daughter to tell her about the rights of a husband? Have you ever told her to be obedient, content, and patient with whatever she finds in her husband’s home?

Have you ever sat with your son to tell him that whatever he sows he shall reap? That whoever desires the love of his wife, he should sow his love into her heart? Have you told him to show love and care to his wife? Have you told him to respect her as an equal and to respect her as a lifetime friend?

Parents think that providing the child’s needs takes care of everything. No. Busy as we are, we must create time out of no time, to impart something about the realities of life into the psyche of our children. Let them know our humble beginnings before Allah’s favours came to us. We should tell them about the time we could barely feed the family, when things were hard, and when we lived in straitened circumstances. We should educate them on how they need to start their own family and not to be proud of the mirage they see today in our homes. How many an affluent family of old that its members are now living in abject poverty? Because your family is rich today, it does not preclude experiencing the agony of penury tomorrow. You may be removed from your exalted position, retire or lose everything in a minute. We need to be humble, thankful to and pray Allah to retain for us whatever He bestows.

Men are a degree above women because of Allah’s preferment, and because of what they expend on them of their sustenance. Don’t let your wife suffer because of your niggardliness. Be generous; that is why you are a degree above her. Encircle her with endearments; that is music she hears, understands and yields to, and in return, she will love you unconditionally, because that is what you sowed in her and that is what you reap – love and affection.