Bauchi Flags Off Breastfeeding Week

As the world marks 2019 Breastfeeding Week, mothers in Bauchi State have been called upon to practice exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months to promote the health of their babies.

The First Lady of Bauchi State, Aisha Bala Mohammed, made the call during the commemoration of 2019 breastfeeding week held in Bauchi.

The World Breastfeeding Week was organised by the office of the First Lady in collaboration with UNICEF and NAWOJ.

Mrs Mohammad called on mothers to ensure that their babies are exclusively breastfed.

In his remarks the executive chairman of Primary Health Care Development Agency, represented by Hajiya Hannatu Abubakar advocated for a strong partnership between the state government, non-governmental organisation and other community based organisations to create the utmost protective and supportive environment for exclusive breastfeeding.

She said the state government is passionate about the elimination of malnutrition in the state.

She said that engaging in exclusive breastfeeding would protect the baby from diseases, as well as foster healthy growth and development in the child.

Nutrition specialist, Bauchi Field Office UNICEF, Dr Rajia Sharhan in her address explained that there are countless benefits of breastfeeding for mothers, children and families as it provides total food security for infants.

She added that breast milk is available, affordable and nutritious for infants up to six months.

She explained that breastfeeding also helps in preventing diseases and allergies for children as well as reduces the risks of ovarian cancers.