NEWS
Bauchi Pensioner Returns N1m. Over-Payment – NUP Chairman
Chairman of Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Bauchi state chapter, Alhaji Habu Gar, has advised Bauchi state government to monitor strictly, the ongoing payment of gratuities of retirees, just as he said a retiree was over-paid by 500 per cent.
The Chairman told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Wednesday that the pensioner was entitled to N200,000 as balance of payment of his gratuity, but was issued a cheque of N1.2m.
“On Tuesday, I happened to be at the payment center of state pension; I discovered that a retiree was issued a cheque of N1.2 million, as against N200, 000 he is entitled to.
“When the affected retiree went to a bank to cash the cheque, he was paid N1.2 million, and being sincere, he quickly retuned N1 million to the government.
“This retiree, I personally paid him N1 million out of his N1.2 million in January, when former governor Muhammed Abubakar released N2 billion to pay part of the debt,” he said.
Gar said that but for the honesty of the retiree involved, N1million would not have been accounted for after the exercise.
He therefore urged the state government to put in place, mechanisms that would ensure that no fraudulent acts took place during the exercise.
Commenting on the issue, Special Adviser to the governor on Civil Service Matter, Mr Abdon Dall-Gin, said the overpayment of the retiree was not a deliberate act.
Dall-Gin explained that it might be a human error on the part of the committee due to the short time given to it to prepare for the exercise.
“It was just over the weekend that the Head of Service directed the committee to work round the clock to produce the list for the commencement of the exercise.
”I think they just rushed over it and so this is human error; we will want to rule out the issue of fraud as it is just a human error.
“I do not want to believe that there was a foul play, but we will investigate and see,” he insisted.
(NAN)
MOST READ
Explosion At Russian Military Base Kills Two
US Mass Shootings: Trump Visits Dayton And El Paso
Fiji To Charge More For Telecommunication Service
U.S. Tells Commercial Vessels To Send Gulf Transit Plans In Advance
Israeli Soldier Stabbed To Death In West Bank
Bauchi Pensioner Returns N1m. Over-Payment – NUP Chairman
NPC Set To Issue Birth Certificates To Children In Jigawa
MOST POPULAR
- WORLD23 hours ago
Ancient Parrot Half The Size Of Humans Discovered
- LAW21 hours ago
Infidelity: I Regret Allowing My Wife Go Into Politics, Man Laments In Court
- NEWS9 hours ago
Court Returns Okafor As Imo Reps Member, Sacks Nwajiuba
- FEATURES21 hours ago
X-Raying The Need For National Livestock Devt Plan
- WORLD23 hours ago
Israel’s Amos-17 Satellite Successfully Launched
- ENTERTAINMENT23 hours ago
Police Question Tekno For Pole Dance In Traffic
- COVER STORIES8 hours ago
Wike Sends Rivers Lecturers’ Names To DSS Over Cultism
- WORLD24 hours ago
South Sudan Raises Oil Output By 6,000 Barrels