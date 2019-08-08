Bayelsa Guber: Ex-Deputy Gov, Others Emerge Campaign Coordinators Of Timi Alaibe

The Campaign Organisation of the frontline aspirant for the governorship of Bayelsa State, Chief ‘Timi Alaibe, has announced the appointment of a former two-time Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State and a two-time Speaker of the State House of Assembly, His Excellency, Rt Hon. Peremobowei Ebebi as its Director General for the Party primary elections.

According to the Statement issued and signed by the Administrative Secretary of the Timi Alaibe Campaign Organisation, Prof. Seifa Brisibe, stated that Ebebi, who is a staunch member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), will lead a team of other dedicated members of the Campaign Organisation towards ensuring total victory for the aspirant on September 3, when the party’s 1, 400 delegates will meet to elect the PDP’s flag bearer in the gubernatorial election.

The Administrative Secretary of the ‘Timi Alaibe Campaign Organisation, Prof Seiyefa Brisibe, stated in a press statement on Thursday that the appointment of the hugely experienced and widely respected political leader is an added advantage to the organisation that has already positioned Alaibe as the choice of the delegates.

Also appointed to run the campaign are the influential Senator Nimi Barigha-Amange as the Coordinator Bayelsa East Senatorial District; former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Bayelsa State, Chief Rufus Abadi as the Campaign Coordinator in Bayelsa Central Senatorial District; while Chief Kemi Prefa is the Campaign Coordinator in Bayelsa West Senatorial District.

A top female politician and first female member of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Hon. Vivienne Ere, has been appointed the Campaign’s Woman Leader. She will be assisted by three other outstanding political women leaders who will lead the campaign in the three Senatorial Districts as Women Coordinators.

They are: Ms Tombra Atenakpa, Woman Coordinator Bayelsa West Senatorial District, Madam Bridget Ogoi, Woman Coordinator Bayelsa Central Senatorial District; and Hon Sodaguo Festus-Omoni, Woman Coordinator Bayelsa East Senaatorial District.

Meanwhile, a PDP advocacy group, the Integrity Group, has faulted the State leadership of the Party on the claims on the alleged directive by the National leadership of the party to party delegates on the submission their Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) voters card VIN numbers and Party membership card numbers.

According to the Statement issued by its Coordinator, Hon. Tony Nathan Ile, argued that the party National leadership had directed that statutory delegates to submit passport photograph with their names,local government, ward and position held in line with section 25 (i-r) according to the party constitution.

‘But at no point did the party national leadership in its directive asked the statutory delegates in the state to submit their INEC VIN numbers nor party membership card numbers. This directive by the National Leadership became imperative as a result of the alleged cloning of INEC voters and PDP membership cards by the state chapter of the Party.’