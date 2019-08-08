ENTERTAINMENT
Burna Boy’s ‘African Giant’ Makes History On UK Albums Chart
‘African Giant’, Burna Boy’s latest album, has become the highest ranking African album ever.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the globally acclaimed album debuted at number 16 on the UK albums chart.
The debut was announced by Official charts through their official Twitter account.
They wrote @officialcharts, “Check out this week’s Official Albums Chart, featuring the Top 40 debut of @BurnaBoy with African Giant.”
The Official Charts, which are compiled by the Official Charts Company, tabulate the relative weekly popularity of songs and albums in the UK, separating them into the ‘Official Singles Chart’ and the ‘Official Albums Chart’.
In February, the Afro-fusion star, scored his first entry into the UK charts, through his feature on Dave’s ‘Location’.
‘African Giant’ also debuted at number 104 on ‘Billboard’s 200’ chart, solidying his global recognition.
NAN reports that Burna Boy performed at Coachella in April alongside Mr Eazi and subsequently named his album ‘African Giant’.
Asides winning the most awards at the 2019 Soundcity awards, Burna Boy also won the BET ‘Best International Act’ award in June. (NAN)
