WORLD
Ceasefire Collapse In Northwest Syria Threatens Millions – UN Envoy’s Adviser
The humanitarian adviser to UN Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, on Thursday regretted the collapse of a ceasefire in the northwest, saying that fresh violence threatens the lives of millions.
He added that more than 500 civilians were killed since late April.
Najat Rochdi, Senior Humanitarian Adviser to Pedersen, noted the agreement between the U.S. and Turkey deal on Wednesday said to set up “safe zone” in northeast Syria.
“Humanitarian actors are increasingly concerned by statements suggesting a possible military intervention, which would have severe humanitarian consequences in an area that has already witnessed years of military activity, displacement, droughts and floods,” she said.
British Foreign Minister, Dominic Raab, criticised Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for resuming military operations in a Russian-led campaign in northwest Syria, describing the situation there as “appalling.”
“Appalled by situation in Idlib and how Assad backed by Russia revoked a ‘conditional’ ceasefire just days after announcing it – a repeated pattern of behaviour,” Raab said on Twitter.
“Attacks on civilian targets are a violation of international humanitarian law – this must stop.”
