Chinese Hydro Experts Arrive Taraba For Mambila Hydro Power

The experts from China Republic on Hydro Power construction have arrived Jalingo Taraba state capital to kick start inspection on the construction of Mambila Hydro Power project which an agreement was earlier reached by Nigerian government and the Republic of China.

Mambila Hydro Power is located at the Mambila Plateau in Sadauna local government area of Taraba state.

While giving a brief of the Chines experts visit in Taraba to governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba state at government house Jalingo, the leader of the Chines experts team Mr. Gan Nyon Zee said the team was in Nigeria to commence inspection at the site of the Mambila Hydro Project in Taraba.

Nyion said Syna-Hydro and CGGC are the two major power construct companies that were in the state to kick start the inspection, the team solicits for the support of the state government for a successful assignment at the Mambila Plateau.

“We are here to inform you that we are in Taraba state to start inspection work at the Mambila Hydro Power, we came to seek your support” Nyon stated.

Responding, Governor Ishaku said the people of the state are anxious to see the completion of the Hydro Power, the governor confirm that he received a call from the federal ministry of power that Chines experts were on the way to Jalingo to carry out work at the Mambila Hydro Power.

Ishaku promise the team of adequate security and other necessary arrangement to make them succeed in the inspection at Mambila Plateau.

“When you get to Mambila, you are going to trek with legs to the site, there is no road yet therefore prepare to use your foot, thank God I can see you are wearing Canvass, we welcome you and we wish you success. Ishaku stated.

LEADERSHIP learnt that while some of the experts were already in Jalingo, few of them were still on their way from Abuja to join their colleagues to commence the trip to Mobile Plateau on Friday, our correspondent also gathered that all security arrangements and other logistics were completed by the state government to convey the experts to Mambila for the inspection.