Conte Intensifies Chase For Victor Moses

Former Super Eagles winger, Victor Moses could still be signed by Inter Milan as the team manager, Antonio Conte has renewed his interest in the Nigerian international.

Moses played an integral part in Conte’s formation during his managerial spell at Chelsea in 2016/17 season, where the former Wigan star played as a wing-back.

He played just 23 times for the club before Conte’s appointment at Stamford Bridge and he was expected to be sold in the Italian’s first summer in charge. However, the Nigerian was an unexpected beneficiary of Conte’s decision to move to a back three just weeks into his tenure at Chelsea and Moses thrived as a right wing-back.

Having come under criticism by his manager at Fernabache in the Turkish League, Ersun Yanal due to his lack of productivity, Moses ‘ place in the starting may be under threat.

Antonio Conte needed someone to fill in at right-wing-back, and Moses ticked all the boxes. Throughout his career, though, he has never been a prolific wing-man.

Four goals in 14 appearances are about what we have come to expect from Moses. Perhaps Yanal ought to adjust his expectations, rather than setting the Nigerian up to fail.

The winger has 12 months left on his loan deal at Fenerbahce and Inter would have to negotiate with the Turkish side, as well as Chelsea, to agree to the deal.