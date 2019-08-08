Court Remands Ex-INEC Chair, Maurice Iwu, In EFCC Custody Over Alleged N1.2bn Fraud

Justice Chuka Obiozor of the Federal High Court on Thursday remanded the former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Professor Maurice Iwu, in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over an alleged fraud of N1 .23 billion.

Justice Obiozor ordered that the former INEC boss be detained till Friday (today) when his bail application would be heard and decided by the court..

Professor Iwu was arraigned on four-count charge of conspiracy and money laundering brought against him by the anti-graft agency.

According to the Commission the accused person committed the offence in the build – up to the 2015 general elections in which President Muhammadu Buhari defeated then incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan.

The EFCC also alleged that Iwu aided and concealed the total sum of N1.203 billion, which was said to be proceed of unlawful act.

The anti-graft agency further claimed that the accused person had between December 2015 and March 27, 2015, used his company, Bioresources Institute of Nigeria (BION) Limited, whose account with number 1018603119 domiciled in Untied Bank of Africa (UBA) Plc to laundered the money.

The EFCC also alleged that Professor Iwu and a lawyer, Victor Chukwuani retained the sum of N407 million, said to be proceed of unlawful act, in Bioresources Institute of Nigeria (BION) Limited’s Account No. 1018603119 domiciled in the United Bank for Africa Plc,

The offences according to the EFCC counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo are contrary to sections 18(a),15(2) (a) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under Section 15 ( 3) of the same Act”.

The former INEC boss, however pleaded not guilty to all the counts.

After the arraignment, Oyedepo asked the court for a trial date and also tthat the accused person be remanded in prison custody, till the hearing and determination of his bail application.

But Iwu’s lawyer, Ahmed Raji (SAN) informed the court that he has two applications, one challenging the jurisdiction of the court to entertain the charge and the other for the bail of his client.

Raji, however, withdrew the application challenging court’s jurisdiction so that his client’s bail application could’ve heard without delay.

Upon his withdrawal of the application challenging the court’s jurisdiction, Justice Obiozor, instantly struck out same.

Raji then informed the court that the bail application had been served on the prosecution but they are yet to file and serve their response.

He therefore urged the court to either allow the accused person to remain in EFCC custody till Friday, or he should be release to him, as he undertook to personally produce him in court at the next sitting.

He also told the court that ever since his client had been admitted to administrative bail, he has never defaulted.

But Oyedepo opposed both options, arguing that having been arraigned, the proper place to remand Iwu was the prison custody.

Raji again insisted that having been kept in the EFCC custody in the last five days, “heaven will not fall if he was kept there for another one day.”

He urged the court to put into consideration Iwu’s “age and pedigree.”

In his ruling, Justice (Professor) Obiozor, ordered that the defendant be remanded in EFCC custody till today August 8, for the hearing of his bail application.

The charge against him are:

Count one reads: “That you, Professor Maurice Mmaduakolam Iwu, between December 2014 and March 27, 2015, in Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this honourable court aided the concealment of the total sum of N1, 203,00,000.00( One Billion, Two Hundred and Three Million Naira) in Bioresources Institute of Nigeria, (BION) Limited’s Account No. 1018603119 domiciled in the United Bank for Africa Plc, which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of proceeds of unlawful act to wit: fraud and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Sections 18(a), 15(2) (a) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under Section 15 ( 3) of the same Act”.

Count two reads: “That you, Professor Maurice Mmaduakolam Iwu, between December 2014 and March 27, 2015, in Nigeria, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, procured Bioresources Institute of Nigeria(BION) Limited retain the aggregate sum of N1, 203,00,000.00( One Billion, Two Hundred and Three Million Naira) in Bioresources Institute of Nigeria, (BION) Limited’s Account No. 1018603119 domiciled in the United Bank for Africa Plc, which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms parts of proceeds of unlawful act to wit: fraud and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Sections 18 (c), 15(2) (c) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act , 2011 as amended and punishable under Section 15 (3) of the same Act.”

COUNT 3 “that you Professor Maurice Mmaduakolam Iwu between December, 2014 and 27th March, 2015 in Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court used the aggregate sum of N1. 203.000.000.00 (One Billion, Two Hundred and Three Million Naira) in Bioresources Institute of Nigeria (BION) limited’s Account No. 1018603119 domiciled in the United Bank For Africa Plc which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of proceeds of unlawful act to wit: fraud and you thereby committed an offence contrary to sections 15 (2) (d) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act. 2011 as amended and punishable under section 15 (3) of the same Act.

COUNT 4 “that you Professor Maurice Mmaduakolam Iwu and Victor Chukwuani Esq between 23rd and 29th of December, 2014 in Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court procured Bioresources Institute of Nigeria (BION) Limited to retain the aggregate sum of N407,000,000.00 (Four Hundred and Seven Million, Naira) in its account No. 1018603119 domiciled in United Bank For Africa Plc which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of proceeds of unlawful act to wit: fraud and you thereby committed an offence contrary to sections 18 (c), 15 (2) (d) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under sections 15 (3) of the same Act.