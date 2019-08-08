Court Sentences 2 To Death By Hanging For Robbery

Two men have been sentenced to death by hanging by a High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti for robbery and illegal possession of firearms

The duo of Adewa Sunday and Adedayo Amos, were said to have robbed one Mrs Abosede Oyeyemi Malomo at Ilogbo Ekiti in Ido/Osi Local Government area of the state on June 4, 2015 during a night robbery.

They were said to have robbed the victim with guns, cutlasses and other dangerous weapons, which they used to inflict bodily injuries on her.

The offence, according to the charge sheet was contravened section 1(2) (a) of the robbery and firearm special provisions laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The Chief Judge of Ekiti State, Justice Ayodeji Daramola, while delivering his judgement said: “I found the accused person guilty of armed robbery as laid down before me and they should face the supreme punishment for the offence.

“Therefore, the sentence of the court upon you is that you be hanged by the neck until you are dead.

“May the good Lord has mercy on your souls”, he ruled.

Two count charge bordering on robbery and illegal possession of firearms were slammed on the two condemned persons during the hearing of the case which started on March, 2017.

The prosecuting counsel, Mr Gbemiga Adaramola from the Ministry of Justice, called two witnesses while the counsel to the defendants, Mr Adeyinka Opaleke didn’t call any witness.

Adaramola tendered a cut to size pistol, IPad and the victim’s statement on oath, as exhibits during the hearing of the case.

The victim was said to be reading at night when they broke into her apartment and robbery her at gunpoint.

One of the convicts was said to have made a mistake of calling the actual name of his colleague during the operation which served as a veritable lead for the police to carry out their investigations.