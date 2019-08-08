Debtors’ Accounts Under Surveillance As PMB Signs New AMCON Act

The federal government has taken new measures to recover the over N5triilion debt owed the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) by some prominent Nigerians and corporate bodies.

Under the new move, all the bank accounts of the individual debtors and their companies have been placed under surveillance. This followed the signing into law of the AMCON Amendment Act 2019 by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The AMCON Amendment (No. 2) Act fine-tuned the 2010 Act by increasing the powers of the corporation to enforce the recovery of debts from persons owing legacy banks or seizure of their property, the subject of loan obligation.

In particular, the Act empowers AMCON to place any bank account or any other account comparable to a bank account of a debtor of an eligible financial institution under surveillance.

AMCON will also have access to any computer system component, electronic or mechanical device of any debtor with a view to establishing the location of funds belonging to the debtor, and obtain information in respect of any private account together with all bank financial and commercial records of any debtor of any eligible financial institution. Banking secrecy, and the protection of customer confidentiality is not a ground for the denial of the power of the Corporation under this section.

The law now makes it mandatory for AMCON to, despite the convention of confidentiality of banking, business and contracting relations, furnish the Federal Government, Ministries, Departments and Agencies with a list of recalcitrant debtors and then impose an obligation to seek clearance on the Federal Government, Ministries, Departments and Agencies when the Federal Government, any Ministry, Department or Agency proposes to contract with, or pay, debtors on the list furnished by the Corporation.

It further provides that: “(1) all money standing to the credits of the Corporation in any bank account is deemed to be in the custody and control of the Corporation. (2) where any proceeding is pending in any court of competent jurisdiction by or any Corporation, the grant of any interim, interlocutory or preservative order of attachment against the Corporation’s funds in any bank is prohibited.’’

“(3) the Corporation may require any eligible financial institution from which it has acquired an eligible bank asset or any director, manager or officer of such eligible financial institution to furnish information and produce documents, books, accounts and records in relation to any eligible bank asset acquired by the Corporation from such eligible financial institution or in relation to the borrower or other obligator connected with such eligible bank asset.”

The Act also states that upon dissolution of the Corporation: all unresolved eligible bank assets then held by the Corporation shall be transferred by the liquidator or joint liquidator to such government agency, or for valuable consideration, to a third party asset management company or other entity specified by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The law provides that all the existing staff shall be re-deployed to and absorbed into the Central Bank of Nigeria or the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation.

The Act provides for, ‘’a part-time Chairman who shall be a Deputy Governor in the Central Bank of Nigeria to be nominated by the Central Bank of Nigeria.’’

The AMCON law is part of the two other former bills President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to which was passed by the 8th National Assembly.

The two other bills signed by the president, into law, according to the Presidential Liaison to the National Assembly (Senate), Ita Enang, are: Defence Intelligence Agency Civilian Pensions Board (Establishment) Act, 2019 and National Biosafety Management Agency (Amendment) Act, 2019

The Defence Intelligence Agency Civilian Pensions Board (Establishment) Act, 2019 establishes an Agency charged with the responsibility for administering pension scheme for civilian personnel of the Agency.

It covers pension on voluntary retirement and benefit if death occurs in course of duty as well as pension if in normal course of retirement.

The National Biosafety Management Agency (Amendment) Act, 2019 alters the National Biosafety Management Agency Act No. 20, 2015 to enlarge the scope of application of the act by including the emerging aspects of modern biotechnology and biosecurity in Nigeria with a view to preventing any adverse effect to human health and environment.

“The three Acts have come into effect as laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,”Enang said in a statement he made available to journalists in Abuja.

EFCC Vows To Recover N5trn Debts

To lessen the burden on AMCON, the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has vowed to assist the corporation to recover the N5trillion owed it by individuals and companies.

Magu said that “we are ready to work with you, we will render assistance in terms of enforcement, in order to recover these debts, because they are affecting the economy of the country from flourishing.”

He made the pledge when a delegation of AMCON, led by Banire and the managing director, Ahmed Kuru, visited the EFCC headquarters, Jabi, Abuja.

While expressing the resolve of the anti-graft agency to ensuring the recovery of the monies, Magu called for collaboration and a re-evaluation of the modus operandi of AMCON.

“In order to recover these loans, there is need for inter-agency collaboration, going beyond the EFCC to the police, the court, Central Bank of Nigeria, NDIC, because there is need for AMCON to re-strategise and block loopholes,” he said.

Banire, who revealed that the total loan stood in excess of N5trillion, declared that “this is the money that belongs to all Nigerians. If N5trillion can be injected into our economy, particularly infrastructure, hospitals will change, education will change, the road we use will change and definitely everything will change positively.”

He commended the EFCC for its readiness to assist the corporation and acknowledged the “giant strides the EFCC has accomplished in the recent past, not just in the number of convictions, but even from the exposure and calmness in taming the extravagant lifestyle of people stealing” public funds.

The AMCON chairman also used the opportunity to highlight the efforts of corporation in debt recovery, dating back to its creation to “absorb most of the loans during the time that the banks were collapsing, in order to strengthen them.”

According to him, the loans were about N3.7 trillion, adding that during that time, the debtors were in excess of 12,000 people and through the efforts of AMCON, the figure was reduced to 7,000.

He, however, noted with dismay that though the number reduced overtime, “there are a few owing with impunity and taking just about 20 of them, we will be talking about people owing close to N2trillion.”

Banire called for more collaboration with the EFCC in the areas of due diligence during the processing and granting of loans.

“We believe that we must work harmoniously with the EFCC, if we want to recover these funds particularly in areas of granting of the loans where a lot of sharp practices are done in areas of compliance or over-inflation of the value of the assets used as security.

“Our conviction is that the EFCC is where the solution lies, and this is where we will be able to recover the loans with lesser expenses in prosecuting cases.”

On his part, Kuru appreciated the EFCC’s support, noting that the AMCON desk domiciled in the EFCC has been helpful in the recovery of billions of naira. EFCC is key to the results that we have so far achieved,” he said.