EDHA: Emulate Your Counterparts In Bauchi, APC Chieftain Urges Members-Elect

A Chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State Mr. Segun Ajayi, has called on all the 12 members-elect of the Edo State House of Assembly to do the needful as a matter of urgency and put themselves forward to be sworn in as members of the 7th Assembly without any further delay.

In a press release on Thursday in Abuja Mr. Ajayi implored them to emulate their counterparts in Bauchi State who shared similar view and circumstances upon the proclamation of the House by their governor Alhaji Bala Mohammed “like you members-elect and have since provided themselves for inauguration in the interest of peace, development and general well being of the state”.

He said, “You all were voted to go and represent your people (Constituency) by making laws that will impact their lives and not to go and be fighting over the seat of the speakership or other principal offices.

“As it stands now, your constituents are being denied a voice and representation in the Assembly. Wholly because of your decisions to deny them the opportunity of been well represented at the floor of the House.”

He further urged them to excuse themselves from undue influence that suggest conflict against governor Godwin Obaseki whose track records since assumption of office have been progressive and people oriented.