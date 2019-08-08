EEDC Laments Continuous Assault On Field Staff In South-East

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has cried out over continuous assault on its field staff, in the course of carrying out their lawful operations in the South-East.

The company’s Head of Communications, Mr Emeka Ezeh, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Thursday.

Ezeh noted that some customers were noted for releasing their dogs on staff and threatened them at gun point to either come down from the pole or climb and reconnect them.

He said sometimes, “these staff are pulled down from the ladder while on the pole and attacked with harmful objects like knife.’’

According to him, these are individuals who work to earn a living most of whom are breadwinners of their families.

“If this is encouraged, it could happen to anyone tomorrow.

“We value our staff and are concerned about their safety, especially when they are carrying out their lawful duties.

“We are ever ready to protect them and prosecute anyone or group that assaults them.

“Customers are encouraged to follow the established redress mechanism approved by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to channel their complaints.

“The regulation also provides opportunity to customers to escalate issues to the nearest NERC Forum Office, within their area for further intervention.

“There is no justification, whatsoever, to assault any of our staff in the course of his or her legitimate duty.’’

He, however, lauded the police and judiciary for speedy attention given to the company’s matters.

Ezeh said that EEDC was optimistic that the arrest and prosecution of those that assaulted EEDC staff in Nkpor, Anambra would ” serve as deterrent to others.”

He recalled that the duo, who assaulted staff of EEDC in Nkpor had been changed to court.

According to him the case is before Magistrate Court 3 in Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

NAN reports that EEDC services cover five South-East states: Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo.