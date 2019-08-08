Eid-el-Kabir: NSCDC Deploys Personnel, Sniffer Dogs, Ambulances, To Boost Security

Ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration slated for Sunday, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has made massive deployment of personnel, sniffer Dogs and ambulances Nationwide, to boost security during and after the Sallah celebration.

The Commandant General of the Corps, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu who ordered the massive deployment according to a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Corps, DCC, Emmanuel Okeh the move is sequel to the declaration of Monday and Tuesday as public holidays to enable Muslim faithful offer sacrifices to Allah as well as to show love to all concern.

The NSCDC boss charged the State Commandants to work in synergy with sister agencies and urged the personnel to be civil and diplomatic in their approach to the populace.

He said, “our personnel should be deployed to prayer grounds, shopping centres, malls, recreation centres, black spots and areas considered to be vulnerable to attack noting that hoodlums, vandals, terrorists and those with sinister motives targets festive periods to carry out their dastardly act.

Why congratulating Muslim faithful, he encouraged them to emulate the qualities of Prophet Mohammed by living exemplary life that depicts their true practice by preaching and praying for peace in the nation.

Gana reiterated that apart from the deployment of personnel, specialised units such as SWAT, CBRN, Rescue Team, Ambulances, Armed Squads and Sniffer dogs should be strategically positioned for quick intervention.

He assured that adequate preparation had been put in place to protect critical government infrastructures, places of worship and markets.

According to statement stated that motor parks, shopping malls, recreational centers, schools and other places considered to be soft targets for attack by criminal elements have been adequate taken care security wise.

He urged the Public cases of emergency, flood, collapse building, vandalism and other criminal acts to the Corps.

This is as he charged parents and guardians to warn their wards from getting involved in acts, capable of affecting the peace of the Nation before, during and after the festival as anyone caught will face the wrath of the law.