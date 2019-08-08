Eid-el-Kabir: Ram Sellers Lament Low Patronage In Oyo

Few days to the celebration of the Muslims’ Eid-el-Kabir festival, ram sellers in Ibadan, Oyo State have continued to lament low patronage.

LEADERSHIP checks show that there were few buyers in the Ram markets.

Some major ram markets visited by our Correspondent included Bodija, Liberty Road and Iyaganku.

Most of the buyers that came to the markets complained about the scarcity of fund to buy the rams.

The rams were sold between N25,000 to N65,000.

A ram seller, Malam Ibrahim Yobe, said that he was able to bring more rams to Oyo State this year compared to 2018.

He said that rams were largely available but patronage was low.

He, however, complained about bad roads which made the journey difficult and called on the government to make road construction a priority.

Alhaji Sikiru Ibikunle, another ram seller, said the cost of feeding the rams contributed to the high price.

Ibikunle said that most ram sellers obtained loans from banks, which must be paid with interest.

He said that the low patronage was a big concern for them because the banks that gave them the loan would not listen to their complaints.

Also speaking, Mr Rabiu Atanda, a civil servant in Oyo State, said the prices of rams were on the high side.