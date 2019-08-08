NEWS
Eid-el-Kabir : Reps Member Doles Out N6.5m To Constituents To Buy Sacrificial Rams
Rep. Abubakar Hassan-Fulata of Kirikasamma/Guri/Birniwa Federal Constituency in the National Assembly on Thursday, donated N6.5 million to over 300 members of his constituency to buy sacrificial rams for Eid-el-Kabir festivities.
Disbursing the funds to the constituents in Kirikasamma, Hassan-Fulata said the gesture would enable them perform the sacrifice.
He described sacrificing during such festival as an important religious obligation in Islam.
He said between N20,000 and N15,000 was disbursed to the constituents, including widows, physically challenged, youth leaders, elders and leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), among others.
Represented by his legislative aide, Alhaji Hassan Kaku, the lawmaker promised to continue executing projects that would improve the lives of the constituents.
“We have recently constructed two blocks of classrooms and IT centres in Guri and Kirikasamma; similar projects will soon be completed in Birniwa.
“Our plea is for you to continue to be patient and cooperate with the present government so that it can serve you better at the state and federal levels,” he said.
Danasabe Fandum, the APC Chairman in Kirikasamma, commended the lawmaker for the gesture, describing him as a worthy representative.
He noted that the lawmaker had in 2018 empowered the constituents with irrigation pumps, motorcycles, solar-powered boreholes, sewing and wielding machines, among others.
Alhaji Ibrahim Nasallah, an elder in Birniwa, also thanked Hassan-Fulata for the funds and urged other lawmakers representing the area to emulate him. (NAN)
