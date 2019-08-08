Ekiti Varsity Students Protest Alleged EFCC Harassment, Arrest Of Colleagues

Academic and social activities were yesterday paralysed, as students of the Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado Ekiti, staged a protest against alleged harassment and arrest of their colleagues by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The protesting students called on the EFCC Acting Chairman, Mr Ibrahim Magu, to call his men to order and stop harassing their innocent colleagues over alleged involvement in cybercrime and, popularly called ‘yahoo-yahoo’.

No fewer than 40 youths , some of whom were students of the institutions were arrested in Ado Ekiti by EFCC and moved to Ibadan, Oyo State for alleged fraud.

Academic and non-academic staff were barred from gaining entry into the campus as the students took over and occupied Ado-Ifaki highway for over two hours.

Commuters travelling outside the state capital and those coming in, had to take a detour and took alternative routes to their respective destinations with the road barricaded by the student causing traffic snarl on the route.

The protest began at about 8.15am and lasted till 11.12pm. The director of Welfare , EKSU Students’ Union Government, Comrade Temitope Aladejare, while addressing the students revealed that four of his colleagues were arrested by some cops on Wednesday.

Aladejare said, “They just came to the hostel in front of the EKSU’s main gate and arrested four of our members. Two of the victims were even naked and they were in their rooms when they pounced on them and here room mates”

“When they came, they introduced themselves as operatives of the EFCC and forcefully bundled the victims into a van and took them to an unknown destination.

“We are calling on authorities of governments to call them to order”, he said.

When contacted , the EKSU Public Relations Officer, Mr. Bode Olofinmuagun, said he was not on campus and didn’t have first hand information about the arrest and the protest staged by the students.

But the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, Caleb Ikechukwu, a Deputy Superintendent of Police said he confirmed that arrest were made, which triggered the students to embark on protest.

Ikechukwu added that the police swiftly swung into action to restore orderliness, by ensuring the removal of all blockages on highway for smooth human and vehicular movements.

“I can confirm to you that there was arrest. But the police will continue to be an effective security organisation that will continually work for the peace of our society.

“The students protested and they blocked the major highway and prevented commuters from moving in and out of the state capital, this we will never condone , because that road is not within the confine of the university.

“They obstructed vehicular movements for hours, but we have been able to remove those blockages and restored peace and order around the school premises”, he said.