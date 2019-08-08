FG To Embark On 2-Fold Reform Of Gemstone, Jewelry Industry

The federal government has stated that its planned reform of the gemstones and jewellry industry will be in two phases.

The permanent secretary, Ministry of Mines and Steel (MMSD), Abdulkadir Mu’azu disclosed this yesterday in his keynote address titled: “Promoting Alternative Livelihood through the Development of Nigeria’s Gemstones and Jewellry Industry”, while declaring open a one-day Stakeholders’ Consultative Workshop on the Gemstone and Jewelry Industry in Nigeria.

The event was organised by the World Bank assisted Mineral Sector Support for Diversification (MINDIVER) project in the ministry.

He said: “For the first phase, the ministry has adopted an institutional reform approach. In the second phase, we will be extending the outreach to rural areas down to the grassroots.’’

According to him, the first phase is targeted towards the establishment of a modern and internationally competitive gems and jewellry industry in the country using its huge gem endowment, while the second phase is aimed at building on the traditional jewellry making systems and fusing it with modern and innovative techniques through the establishment of gemstone and jewellry villages in areas where gems occur.

“It is for this purpose that the ministry recently engaged the German firm, Projekt Consult to commence the design and implementation of strategies aimed at developing the vast value chain of gems and jewellry, in order to expand the range of opportunities available to Nigerians in the sector,’’ he said.

Earlier in his welcome address, the coordinator of MINDIVER, Linus Adie noted that the activities lined up in the gems and jewellry industry reform agenda are being pursued in line with the ministry’s import substitution vision.

He gave a breakdown of the goal set for the reforms to include: creation of community jewellry markets in all the states within a 5-year period; developing a skilled workforce in design and jewellry making; making Nigeria internationally competitive in gemstones and jewelry production through value addition.

Presentations were made by experts at the workshop which attracted stakeholders from across the country.