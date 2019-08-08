FG To Sustain Fight Against Cancer, Killer Diseases – PMB

President Muhammad Buhari has reiterated its commitment to the fight against cancer and other killer diseases in the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari, represented by the former Minister of Labour, Employment and Productivity and Minister Designate, Doctor Chris Ngige, made this known at the Groundbreaking ceremony and fund raising of the Goldcoast Memorial Center and launch of the Henry Seriake Dickson Foundation at Toru-Orua in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State,

President Muhammadu who commended Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State for remembering his mother, Madam Goldcoast Dickson, one year after her death, said the Federal Government would continue to put in place measures to improve the health care system in the country.

He stated Government’s readiness to partner various centers to effectively tackle the disease.

In a remark, the Chairman of the occasion and former Head of State, Retired General Abdulsalami Abubakar urged well meaning Nigerians to join in the efforts to tackle cancer.

Also, another former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo who described cancer as a major killer disease in the country, called for concerted efforts to successfully fight the scourge.

Immediate past President, Doctor Goodluck Jonathan noted that many persons were suffering from the effects of cancer, expressing the hope that Madam Goldcoast Memorial center would go a long way in the early detection and treatment of the disease.

In an address of welcome, Governor Seriake Dickson while recounting how his late mother lost the battle against cancer, said the need to create awareness and save others from the disease informed his decision to establish the center and his Foundation.

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Uche Secondus noted that the nation loses over 4 billion dollars to medical tourism, stressing the need to invest in the country’s health care system.

Highpoint of the event was a Fund raising ceremony with hundreds of million of Naira pledged to the Cancer Center and the Foundation.