FGN Savings Bond: Investors Invest N13.5bn In 29 Months

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has said the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) savings bond has recorded a total of N13.498 billion investment in 29 months.

The performance of the FGN Savings Bond has a total remittance of N13.498 billion from 135 registered distribution agents since the debut issuance of N2.067 billion in March 2017.

Reviewing the performance showed that N2.07 billion, N2.69 billion, N1.55 billion and N891 million worth of investment were recorded in the first, second, third and fourth quarters of 2017, respectively.

In 2018, N583 million was recorded in Q1, N740 million in Q2, N1.21 billion in Q3 and N1.02 billion in Q4. So far in 2019, N1.02 billion was recorded in Q1 and N1.72 billion in Q2.

The data also showed that 431 corporate investors invested N1.75 billion, while 15,822 individuals invested N11.75 billion, which brings the total amount of investment recorded to N13.5 billion.

The director-general of DMO, Ms. Patience Oniha, speaking at the Retail Bond Workshop on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), said the DMO had invested a lot of money in attracting retail investors into the market.

She said the FGN savings bond was introduced to promote a national savings culture, diversity investment base for FGN securities and provide investment opportunities to all citizens, irrespective of income level, to participate in the fixed income securities market.

The head, Market Development, DMO, Mr. Monday Usiade, said though individual investors accounted for 87.06 per cent of the total investment, that figure was far from satisfactory and there was a lot that needed to be done to attract more investors, saying that the 77 per cent of the investors were from the South-West.

Giving further details about the geographical distribution of investors, he added that eight per cent of investors were from the Federal Capital Territory and South-South, respectively, four per cent from South-East and foreign investors, respectively, and three per cent from North-West and North Central.

Usiade added that Jigawa and Yobe states recorded zero subscriptions, while Lagos, FCT, Oyo and Ogun contributed 75.54 per cent of the total investment.

He said, “Eleven distribution agents have not remitted any amount to the DMO from inception. Such agents that are yet to submit subscriptions in all the auctions as well as other agents with marginal returns may be de-registered at the end of the year.

“Given the analysis of the performance of the agents, there is need for them to improve on their performance in order to meet stated objectives.”

Usiade added that though modest progress had been made, the FGN savings bond was far from achieving its stated objectives.

While the chief executive officer of NSE, Mr. Oscar Onyema, said there was a need for increased collaboration to promote financial inclusion and increase participation in the capital market.

He said awareness on gains in investing in FGN bonds and other securities, as well as trading in other government securities, would spur increased retail investors’ participation.