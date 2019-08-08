NEWS
Foundation Donates Gadgets To Police
The Centre for Law Enforcement Education (CLEEN) Foundation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO ), has donated computers and other office materials to the Borno State command of Nigeria Police Force to strengthen efforts at fighting violence against women in the society.
Presenting the items yesterday in Maiduguri, the director of CLEEN, Mr Benson Olugbua, said that the gesture was in a bid to help the police in their job of protecting lives and property.
The director also explained that it would help to form a database of reports on violence against women and children in the state.
Olugbua who was represented by Ms Ruth Olofin, CLEEN’s programme manager, said that the NGO had trained 60 policewomen with prerequisite capacity and skills to handle cases of gender abuse and rape.The commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Mohammed Aliyu, reiterated the commitment of the command in fighting all forms of crimes including gender based violence.
Represented by the deputy commissioner of Police, Administration, Mr Tolani Alausa, Aliyu said the command was constantly challenged by parents of victims who do not want to prosecute rape offenders in court due to stigma.
He urged the NGO to sensitise the populace to seek justice for their children whenever their civic right was violated.
MOST READ
Gov Sule Orders Payment Of LG Salaries, Pension Before Sallah
AANDEC Inaugurates New Exco
Kwara Donates Land For Fire Service School, Regional Office
Nasarawa Seeks Commission’s Intervention On Border Dispute
Former Presidential Aide Appeals For Power Shift In Benue
Kogi Assembly Moves To Impeach Deputy Gov
Foundation Donates Gadgets To Police
MOST POPULAR
- OPINION24 hours ago
Exit Of Our Master-Key: A Tribute To Tijjani
- NEWS19 hours ago
Jose Foundation Commends PMB Over Choice Of Ogah As Minister
- WORLD15 hours ago
Ancient Parrot Half The Size Of Humans Discovered
- OPINION21 hours ago
Edo Assembly Conundrum: Lessons To Learn From Bauchi Lawmakers
- ENTERTAINMENT24 hours ago
BBNaija Update: Evictions, Shagging, Tears
- LAW13 hours ago
Infidelity: I Regret Allowing My Wife Go Into Politics, Man Laments In Court
- BUSINESS18 hours ago
CBN Injects $210m Into Forex Market
- ENTERTAINMENT24 hours ago
Bbnaija: Tboss Wants Female To Win ‘Pepper Dem’ Edition