Foundation Donates Gadgets To Police

The Centre for Law Enforcement Education (CLEEN) Foundation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO ), has donated computers and other office materials to the Borno State command of Nigeria Police Force to strengthen efforts at fighting violence against women in the society.

Presenting the items yesterday in Maiduguri, the director of CLEEN, Mr Benson Olugbua, said that the gesture was in a bid to help the police in their job of protecting lives and property.

The director also explained that it would help to form a database of reports on violence against women and children in the state.

Olugbua who was represented by Ms Ruth Olofin, CLEEN’s programme manager, said that the NGO had trained 60 policewomen with prerequisite capacity and skills to handle cases of gender abuse and rape.The commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Mohammed Aliyu, reiterated the commitment of the command in fighting all forms of crimes including gender based violence.

Represented by the deputy commissioner of Police, Administration, Mr Tolani Alausa, Aliyu said the command was constantly challenged by parents of victims who do not want to prosecute rape offenders in court due to stigma.

He urged the NGO to sensitise the populace to seek justice for their children whenever their civic right was violated.