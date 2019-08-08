NEWS
Gombe Gov Appoints BESDA Project Coordinator
Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, yesterday approved the appointment of Dr. Abdullahi Bappah Ahmed as the coordinator, Better Education Service Delivery for All, (BESDA) in the state.
BESDA is a World Bank/Federal Government funded project, targeting at mopping up out-of-school children and getting them back to classes in collaboration with the state government.
Until this appointment, Dr. Bappah Ahmed was a Lecturer at the Physics Department, Faculty of Science, Gombe State University.
Born in 1983 in Shamaki Ward of Gombe local government area, Dr. Abdullahi holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Physics from the University of Abuja, bagged both his Masters and PhD from Peoples Friendship University of Russia on Mathematical Physics in 2017.
He is a member of the Institute of Physics (IOP), United Kingdom, reviewer in MiPh journal, Moscow and group leader of the Condensed Matter Group, Peoples Friendship University of Russia.
In a statement by the senior special assistant to the governor on Media and Publicity, Ismail Uba Misili, Ahmed’s appointment takes immediate effect.
MOST READ
Gov Sule Orders Payment Of LG Salaries, Pension Before Sallah
AANDEC Inaugurates New Exco
Kwara Donates Land For Fire Service School, Regional Office
Nasarawa Seeks Commission’s Intervention On Border Dispute
Former Presidential Aide Appeals For Power Shift In Benue
Kogi Assembly Moves To Impeach Deputy Gov
Foundation Donates Gadgets To Police
MOST POPULAR
- OPINION24 hours ago
Exit Of Our Master-Key: A Tribute To Tijjani
- NEWS19 hours ago
Jose Foundation Commends PMB Over Choice Of Ogah As Minister
- WORLD15 hours ago
Ancient Parrot Half The Size Of Humans Discovered
- OPINION21 hours ago
Edo Assembly Conundrum: Lessons To Learn From Bauchi Lawmakers
- ENTERTAINMENT24 hours ago
BBNaija Update: Evictions, Shagging, Tears
- LAW13 hours ago
Infidelity: I Regret Allowing My Wife Go Into Politics, Man Laments In Court
- BUSINESS18 hours ago
CBN Injects $210m Into Forex Market
- ENTERTAINMENT24 hours ago
Bbnaija: Tboss Wants Female To Win ‘Pepper Dem’ Edition