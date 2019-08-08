Gov. Dickson Inaugurates Cancer Centre In Memory Of Late Mother

Gov. Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa on Thursday inaugurated a cancer centre in memory of his late mother, Mrs Goldcoast Dickson in Toro-Orua, Sagbama Local Government Area.

Speaking at the event, Dickson said the centre would undertake research programmes for cancer scan, screening and diagnosis, ultra-sound and consultancy.

“This centre is aimed at providing research programmes for cancer scan, ultra-sound room, screening and consultancy.

“The centre will also provide linear accelerator, cancer diagnosis, counselling and treatment,” he said.

The governor said that awareness creation, early diagnosis and treatment were crucial in tackling the challenges posed by cancer.

“Early detection is a priority for the cancer centre, this will make it possible for more people to survive cancer and lessen its mortality rate.

“Niger Delta region lacks the health facilities and institutions to address life threatening diseases such as cancer, that is why the centre is in place,” he said.

Dickson said the centre would enhance access to affordable world world-class cancer awareness, care and early detection in patients.

In his speech, Minister designate, Dr Chris Ngige, promised that the Federal Government would support the centre to achieve its cardinal objective of saving lives.

He said the Federal Government would continue to do its best towards ensuring a successful fight against epidemics.

Chairman, Board of Trustees of the foundation, Prof. Mimi Briggs, said cancer was curable with adequate facilities in place.

The event was attended by former Presidents, Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar and Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta.

(NAN)