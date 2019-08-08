Group Urges Nigerians To Ignore Call For Revolution

A pressure group, the National Council for Democratic Development (NCDD), has condemned the call for ‘Revolution Now’ and any unconstitutional action against the Federal Government.

Chief Nweze Onu, the National Coordinator of NCDD, gave the condemnation in a statement on Thursday in Abakaliki, describing the call as “evil, satanic, undemocratic and unconstitutional”.

The group, therefore, urged Nigerians at home and in diaspora to disregard such an unpatriotic call.

The group appealed to Nigerians to unite against any action that could jeopardise or threaten the country’s democracy.

Onu said that the group was deeply disturbed by the needless call for a violent change of government in Nigeria and the danger the call portends.

The statement read in part: “In view of the needless call for a violent change of government and all that the call represents, we hereby call on all Nigerians to be vigilant.

“That as a foremost organisation in the vanguard for democracy and democratic transition, where our organisation and many others made contributions and sacrifices in the campaign for Democracy in Nigeria that we condemn the call for revolution in Nigeria.

“That we will not stand and watch groups or elements with sinister and undemocratic intentions truncate the gains made since the dawn of civilian rule in 1999.

“That we don’t support any idea that will derail our hard-earned democratic system.

“Nigeria’s democracy is 20 years old and is undergoing reformation and development especially under President Muhammadu Buhari.

“That we are against any actions that will overheat the polity as the protests or call for revolution now is needless and borne out of selfish desires of evil sponsors and actors within and outside Nigeria.

“We urge citizens to exercise their right to freedom of speech as guaranteed by our constitution in line with laid down provisions.

“That we frown at the recent call for ‘revolution now’ credited to a high profile Nigerian which we perceived as unpatriotic.

“That we appreciate and support the prompt action undertaken by Department of State Security Services (DSS).

“That as a foremost Vanguard for rights of every Nigerian to a democratic space, we acknowledge every citizen’s rights to protest and freedom of association but such rights should not be used to breach the peace and destabilise the country.

“That we appreciate the Buhari-led Federal Government for the progress so far made in addressing security challenges, job creation through social investment programmes and infrastructure development and engagement of critical stakeholders on national issues,”