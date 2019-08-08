Guber Poll: ‘Bayelsa Does Not Need A Dictator In 2020’

Former Nigerian Ambassador to Venezuela, Ambassador Felix Oboro has identified the characters of the next Governor that will succeed the Governor Seriake Dickson come 2020, saying the state need a governor that will listen to the people and not be a dictator and Mr. know-it-all.

According to Ambassador Oboro, though the APC have discovered the attributes in the aspiration of the Former Minister of State for Agriculture, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, the next Governor of the State should not a someone that dictates, intimidate and display Mr.Know-it-all without advice from cabinet and the people of the state.

Ambassador Felix Oboro, while speaking during an interactive session yesterday with newsmen in Yenagoa, the State need a man who will listen to the people and those guiding him, ‘ because one man, the governor alone cannot be be a dictator to get things done as you are seeing in the state.’

‘We want a person who will listen to,not necessarily his followers but also those in his cabinet. They should be able to advice him and give him reasons why certain things should not be done. We don’t want a Mr. Know-it-all. We don’t need a dictator to rule Bayelsa.’

He pointed out that, as a Secretary to the State Government (SSG) under the administration of Late D.SP Alameiseigha , he was involved in the proper advice to him that resulted in the popularity of his administration, ‘ the first two and half years of Alameiseigha, he listened to advice from me.That is why in the first two and half years of his administration, Alameiseigha was respected and popular.If you abuse Alameiseigha that time, an Ijaw boy can slap you.’

‘From the third year,I saw that he was not consulting me again.When I saw that he was not consulting me again. And when I saw that things were going bad,I resigned. When I resigned and during the second tenure, he was impeached and jailed. So, a Governor needed to rule this state should not be somebody that feels he is Mr.Know-it-all.’

On the decision of APC leaders in Bayelsa to declare support for the Governorship aspiration of Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, Ambassador Oboro said with the way and manner members of the Campaign Organization were put together, ‘I saw he is very prepared and listen to advice. If you look carefully, Heineken has not insulted any member of the APC and he has also been very careful to insult anyone in the PDP.’

‘That means he has taken to our advice. and if he continues like this and becomes governor, he can do well. We don’t need a Mr. Knows-it-all. We don’t need a dictator to rule Bayelsa.’