‘Jigawa Has Been Polio-free For 7 Years’

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) yesterday said that Jigawa has not recorded any new case of poliomyelitis in the last seven years.

NPHCDA’s coordinator in the state, Alhaji Mohammed Mohammed, stated this in Gumel local government council when he paid a courtesy visit to the council’s vice chairman, Alhaji Yunusa Dahuwa.

Mohammed attributed the success story to the effective synergy among critical stakeholders on polio eradication in the state.

He said the state also came first in the country in terms of effective routine polio immunisation exercise.

The co-coordinator said he was in the council to raise awareness on the agency’s plan to integrate meningitis vaccines into the routine immunisation.

He said the meningitis vaccination, scheduled for August 9, would target children of nine years and above.

Mohammed called for the council’s usual support and cooperation for the successful conduct of the exercise.

Responding, Dahuwa assured the agency of the council’s maximum co-operation, adding that effective health care service delivery remained the council’s top priority.

He said integrating meningitis vaccine into the routine immunisation was timely and would save children’s lives from the dangerous disease.