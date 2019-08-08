NEWS
Kano To Establish Governing Board For Primary Health Care – Ganduje
Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, yesterday in Kano said that the state government is to establish a governing board for the proper administration and implementation of the primary health care delivery system in the state.
He said government is also looking into the possibility of including the physically challenged in the Contributory Health Scheme.
Ganduje made this known when members of the Partnership For Advocacy led by its team leader, Alhaji Aliyu Ahmad Barkindo called on him in his office yesterday to discuss issues relating to primary health care and most particularly on routine immunisation programme going on in the state.
According to the governor, the state government had for the past seven years implemented the primary health care programme and had also signed a memorandum of understanding with Bill Melinda Gate and Dangote Foundation on primary health care delivery in the state and the partnership had since been yielding positive results.
On the issue of routine immunisation, he said, the state had gone far that is why “for the past five years there was no outbreak of Polio Myelitis infection throughout the state.
“Since we are not part of the states that are vulnerable to the disease we are going to sustain the tempo by injecting more funds and engaging more professionals to help us in the area of regulation.”
The governor also used the opportunity to inform the visiting NGO of the readiness of the state government to establish the primary health care governing board that would help in managing the available resources.
Ganduje said establishing the board would go a long way in creating an avenue for professionals to come in and guide the civil servants professionally on how to go about routine immunisation and other related health services at the grassroots levels.
Earlier, the team leader of the Partnership For Advocacy, Alhaji Aliyu Ahamad Barkindo said they were at the Government House to solicit the cooperation of the governor to establish a governing Board on Primary Health Care in the state with a view to bringing sanity and professionalism to bear at the level of implementation of the Primary Health Care in the state.
