KDF Engage Stakeholders On Credible Local Govt Election In Kebbi

In its effort to ensure the emergence of competent candidates and conduct of credible local government election, a nongovernmental organisation, Kebbi Development Forum (KDF) has engaged stakeholders to articulate ideas on the forthcoming October local government election in Kebbi State.

The stakeholders meeting which took place at Salamatu Hussaini Foundation in Birnin Kebbi was attended by political parties, NGOs, CSOs, the media and some prominent people in the state.

In his remarks at the meeting, the Chairman of KDF, Professor Danladi Sahabi said the meeting would identify issues involved in the forthcoming local government election in Kebbi and steps that are needed to be taken to ensure credible and competent people are voted as Chairpersons and Councillors of local government councils.

He further said the meeting would look at how political parties would be engaged to field credible people as well as engaging the state electoral body (KSIEC) and other relevant stakeholders on need for conduct of free and fair October local government in election Kebbi.

“We will join hands with you as citizens of Kebbi who want to see good governance, decent democracy to ensure that competent people emerged through decent process of election.

“We want the election to be free and fair and want see how the electorates, communities can be mobilised to vote for credible people in the forthcoming local government election in the state “, he said.

The Secretary General of the Forum, Alhaji Usman Abubakar sought the cooperation of all stakeholders towards achieving the set objectives and promised that relevant stakeholders in the election would be engaged including the government.

He opined that to further consolidate on the objectives of the meeting, 3 committees would be set up namely Engagement committee, Publicity committee and Mobilisation committee.

Participants at the meeting identified high cost of nomination forms, lack of internal party democracy, money politics, political godfatherism / influence and lack of community mobilisation as some of the issues to be addressed for the election to be successful.