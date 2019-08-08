Kogi Assembly Moves To Impeach Deputy Gov

The Kogi State House of Assembly, yesterday, begins what is seen as moves to impeach the deputy governor.

Specifically, the lawmakers said that allegations raised by the deputy governor were too weighty to be treated with kid gloves, and gave him 14 days to reply. Deputy Governor, Simon Achuba, according to 21 members of the 7th assembly who signed the petition, committed gross misconduct following his action and utterances at national television stations when he featured recently to grant interviews. The members while describing the action as a gross misconduct against Governor Yahaya Bello and the people of the state, alleged that the deputy governor did not consider the office as important.

Our correspondent reports that the impeachment process, was sequel to a petition, signed by 21 members of the House and presented on the floor of the House by the Majority Leader, Abdullahi Bello of Ajaokuta constituency. The Speaker, Mathew Kolawole directed that it be communicated to the deputy governor.

Parts of the petition reads “We the members of the Kogi State House of Assembly have in the past few weeks and days watched keenly the actions and utterances of the Deputy Governor of Kogi state , Elder Simon Achuba , both in public and national television with regards to the government of Kogi state , the governor of Kogi state and other key officials of the state government especially the allegations of crimes, financial misappropriation and non performance levelled against them.

“It is our belief that these actions and utterances of the Deputy Governor amounts to gross misconduct in the performance of the functions of his office”

The petition also alleged that the committee of the Kogi state government set up to look into the Iyano crises in Ibaji local government , made some findings that indicted the Deputy Governor over his actions in relation to the escalation of the crisis .

“It is our view that the Deputy Governor is guilty of gross misconduct and he ought to answer to and or substantiate all these allegations”