Kwara Donates Land For Fire Service School, Regional Office

Kwara state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has agreed to allocate land for the establishment of the proposed Federal Fire Training School and regional office for the north central to be sighted in Ilorin, the state capital.

AbdulRazaq also said additional fire service stations would be established in the northern senatorial district to complement the ones in Ilorin, in the central, and those in Omu Aran and Offa in the south.

The governor announced these on Tuesday when the Comptroller General of the Federal Fire Service Dr Liman Ibrahim paid a courtesy visit on him as part of the ongoing 10th national council on fire hosted by the Kwara State Government.

AbdulRazaq said the government would also embark on capacity building for officers of the state fire service as a corollary to the ongoing renovation of the Fire Service Station on Unity Road in Ilorin being done by his administration.

Ibrahim, for his part, thanked the governor for hosting the national council on fire as well as the ongoing renovation of the fire station.

He had earlier urged the Governor to establish new fire stations in other senatorial districts of the state to curtail any fire outbreak in the state.