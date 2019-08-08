LASG Shutdown 52 Substandard Medicine Stores

Lagos state government has sealed about 52 pharmacies, patent medicine shops and unlicensed premises at Isolo, Egbeda, Ikotun, Bariga and Somolu in Oshodi-Isolo, Alimosho and Somolu Local government areas of Lagos state.

The operation was carried out on Tuesday June 8 by the Lagos State Taskforce on Counterfeit, Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods for offences bordering on illegal operation, operating beyond scope amongst others.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr. Titilayo Goncalves who disclosed this on Thursday, explained that the affected pharmacies and patent medicine shops indulged in the practice of operating without license, engaging unqualified persons to man and dispense drugs to unsuspecting citizens, operating beyond scope through sale of ethical products and displaying and storing drugs in unconducive environments which compromise the potency and integrity of the drugs rendering them ineffective.

“Although some of the pharmacies visited were registered, it is disheartening to note that quite a number of them had no qualified pharmacists on duty and displayed expired drugs for sale to the public”, She said.

Goncalves added that some of the premises visited also engaged in illegal clinical practices such as patient admission and setting of intravenous infusions.

She noted that such practice is unacceptable and vowed that the State Government will do whatever is necessary to enforce the law and sanction erring operators.

While noting that the recent operation of the taskforce was coming on the heels of the war being waged against fake drugs and illegal drug shops, Goncalves warned that the activities of the State Task Force on Fake Drugs would not only be sustained, but intensified until operators in the sector adhere strictly to the provisions of the law on the operation of pharmacies and patent medicine shops, in order to safeguard the health of the citizenry.

Speaking in the same vein, Director Pharmaceutical Services in the Ministry, Dr. Moyosore Adejumo said that the state government will not relent in its efforts to stop the inherent dangers associated with the operations from unlicensed pharmaceutical outlets and drug shops.

“This closure is thus part of the government’s renewed efforts to sanitize the drug distribution system and curb proliferation of fake drugs in the state” Adejumo said.