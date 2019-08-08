Lukaku Bound For Inter In £72M Deal

Romelu Lukaku is on the verge of leaving Manchester United for Inter Milan in a £72 million deal, sources have told ESPN FC.

Lukaku had been in Belgium since Monday and travelled to Milan on Wednesday evening to undergo a medical and seal the move. Lukaku’s agent, Federico Pastorello, played a key role in brokering the agreement that is set to see the striker’s two-year stay at Old Trafford come to an end.

Inter submitted a fresh offer — made up of £60m in up-front payments and another £12m in add-ons — after a day of talks in London on Wednesday.

Pastorello posted a photo on social media of him and Lukaku on a plane that said “Ready to take off …. direction Milano!”

Lukaku’s former club Everton are due a £5m payment as part of the deal.

The Belgium international has angered United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this summer after ruling himself out of all six preseason games with an ankle injury. Lukaku was also reprimanded for posting preseason running data on Twitter before failing to report for training at Carrington on Tuesday.

Sources have told ESPN FC that United have not ruled out replacing the 26-year-old with Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic but there is an acceptance it may prove difficult with time running out before Thursday’s transfer deadline. Solskjaer is comfortable with promoting 17-year-old Mason Greenwood into a more prominent role to make up for Lukaku’s absence.

Lukaku will leave United having scored 42 goals in 96 games following a £75m move from Everton in 2017.