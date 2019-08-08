WORLD
Military Base Explosion Kills Two, Injures More In Russian
Two people have been killed in an explosion at a naval test facility in northern Russia, officials say.
The victims were civilian specialists. At least four others – both military and civilian personnel – were injured.
The facility, in the north-western Arkhangelsk region in the Russian Arctic, has not been named.
The blast occurred during testing of a rocket engine, officials said, adding that the explosion did not release harmful materials or radiation.
“During testing of a liquid jet engine an explosion and combustion of the product occurred,” a statement by the defence ministry carried by Russian news agency Interfax said.
“There have been no harmful chemicals released into the atmosphere, the radiation levels are normal,” it added.
Emergency aircraft were used to airlift the injured. They included defence ministry officials and developer company representatives, who “had injuries of varying severity”, the statement added.
There had been earlier reports of a fire at a military facility near the town of Nyonoksa in the same region, which hosts a navy missile test range known to be used for testing intercontinental ballistic missiles, or ICBMs.
The Nyonoksa naval test range carries out tests for virtually every missile system used by the Russian navy, including sea-launched ICBMs, cruise missiles and anti-aircraft missiles.
Earlier, residents of Nyonoksa reported a fire in the village and explosions nearby.
It is the second accident involving Russia’s military this week.
On Tuesday, one person was killed and eight others were injured in a blaze at an ammunition dump in Siberia.
Flying munitions damaged a school and a kindergarten in the area. More than 9,500 people were evacuated.
An investigation is under way into the cause of the incident.
MOST READ
Sallah: Sokoto Govt. Disburses N17.2M For Orphans’ Sallah Meat
Military Base Explosion Kills Two, Injures More In Russian
Hospital Saves 2 Snipper Patients In Ilorin
Police Honours 15 Personnel For Diligence In Niger
Unknown Rebels Kill 12 In South Sudan Bus Attack
Measles: Abia Records 22 Suspected Cases
Rotary Club Reaffirms Commitment To Polio Eradication
MOST POPULAR
- LAW24 hours ago
Infidelity: I Regret Allowing My Wife Go Into Politics, Man Laments In Court
- NEWS12 hours ago
Court Returns Okafor As Imo Reps Member, Sacks Nwajiuba
- COVER STORIES11 hours ago
Wike Sends Rivers Lecturers’ Names To DSS Over Cultism
- NEWS22 hours ago
APC To Establish Institute For Progressive Studies – Oshiohmole
- ISSUES14 hours ago
Pensioners Thank PMB For Clearing 42 Months Pension Arrears
- OPINION16 hours ago
Adapting African Agriculture To Climate Change
- FOOTBALL23 hours ago
Watford Complete Swoop For Ex-Arsenal Star Welbeck
- FEATURES14 hours ago
FlexiSAF Foundation And Girl-child Education