Mrs Ihedioha To Flag Off Imo Women Meeting

Arrangements have now reached advanced stage for the 2019 Edition of Imo women August meeting with the theme “Empowering Imo Women in Rebuild Imo Project to Enhance Family and Societal Values”.

A statement from the office of the wife of the governor and first lady of the state, Lady Ebere Emeka Ihedioha explained that the forum would afford first Lady the opportunity to interact with women in the state, inform them of the numerous programmes she had planned to alleviate their plight.

The programme would also enable the wife of the governor, intimate them with their role in the Re-Building Imo project of His Excellency Governor Emeka Ihedioha, integrate them into the Imo Rebuilding Agenda as well as to galvanise their interest and strategically re-channel them to national pursuit that would culminate in development and recovery of the essence of womanhood.

The programme which is expected to be consummated on Saturday, 31st August at the Oru West and Owerri Municipal Council areas will among other things, entail meetings with traditional rulers in the LGAs, women rallies of the local government areas at the local government selected centers which would involve interaction with the women, display and inspection of farm products and wares as well as troupe performances.

Other plans being envisioned by the Imo first Lady for the August meeting are: projecting the uniqueness, dynamism and innovative programmes planned by her office, solidification as well as rebuilding confidence of the women populace and the international community in the state and nation at large.

According to her, It is instructive to note that the month of August annually witnesses amasses home coming from different towns and cities across the globe of Igbo women groups to their matrimonial rural home towns where they unite with their rural based colleagues to assemble and to fashion out ways of improving their immediate families, churches and communities through the planning and executing of development projects.

The Imo first Lady Ebere Emeka Ihedioha has therefore decided to return the August meeting to its original idea and glory by visiting the women in all the 27 LGAs, encourage them to remain faithful and supportive of the Ihedioha administration to rebuild the state.