MTN Nigeria Celebrates 18 Years Of Operations, Promises Quality ICT

Leading Information and Communications Technology (ICT) company, MTN Nigeria, on Thursday promised improved quality ICT offerings as it marked 18 years of its operations in Nigeria.

The MTN Nigeria Chief Executive Officer, Mr Ferdi Moolman, made the promise in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos.

According to him, publicly-listing on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) as MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, the company has come a long way from its heyday of offering just voice telecommunications services.

“It is revolutionising the industry and leading Nigeria’s drive to become a digital communications powerhouse.

“The company will continue to improve the quality of its ICT offerings, with a key focus to help Nigerians remain connected to one another for business, family and pleasure,’’ he said.

He pointed out that MTN would continue to be a big supporter of Nigerian aspirations through investments in entertainment, education, technology and the sciences.