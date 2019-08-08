BUSINESS
MTN Nigeria Celebrates 18 Years Of Operations, Promises Quality ICT
Leading Information and Communications Technology (ICT) company, MTN Nigeria, on Thursday promised improved quality ICT offerings as it marked 18 years of its operations in Nigeria.
The MTN Nigeria Chief Executive Officer, Mr Ferdi Moolman, made the promise in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos.
According to him, publicly-listing on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) as MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, the company has come a long way from its heyday of offering just voice telecommunications services.
“It is revolutionising the industry and leading Nigeria’s drive to become a digital communications powerhouse.
“The company will continue to improve the quality of its ICT offerings, with a key focus to help Nigerians remain connected to one another for business, family and pleasure,’’ he said.
He pointed out that MTN would continue to be a big supporter of Nigerian aspirations through investments in entertainment, education, technology and the sciences. (NAN)
MOST READ
DPR Seals 15 Filling Stations, 2 Gas Plants In Osun
Court Sentences 2 To Death By Hanging For Robbery
BCO Applauds Nigerians For Shunning Botched ‘Revolution’ March
LASG Shutdown 52 Substandard Medicine Stores
FG To Sustain Fight Against Cancer, Killer Diseases – PMB
Guber Poll: ‘Bayelsa Does Not Need A Dictator In 2020’
Chinese Hydro Experts Arrive Taraba For Mambila Hydro Power
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS16 hours ago
Court Returns Okafor As Imo Reps Member, Sacks Nwajiuba
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Wike Sends Rivers Lecturers’ Names To DSS Over Cultism
- ISSUES17 hours ago
Pensioners Thank PMB For Clearing 42 Months Pension Arrears
- OPINION20 hours ago
Adapting African Agriculture To Climate Change
- FEATURES17 hours ago
FlexiSAF Foundation And Girl-child Education
- POLITICS16 hours ago
Lawan And The Banana Peel In Committee Chairmanship
- POLITICS16 hours ago
Much Ado About Enugu North Poll Dispute
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Debtors’ Accounts Under Surveillance As PMB Signs New AMCON Act