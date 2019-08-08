Nasarawa Seeks Commission’s Intervention On Border Dispute

The governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule has sought for the intervention of the National Boundary Commission, towards resolving the lingering border dispute involving two communities in Awe local government area of the state.

Engr Sule sought the intervention of the NBC when a delegation led by the member of the board of the commission, representing the North Central zone, Barrister Mohammed Liman, visited him at the government House Lafia, yesterday.

Specifically, the governor sought the guidance of the National Boundary Commission on resolving the lingering border dispute between Akiri/Wuse and Awe/Tunga all in Awe local government area.

The governor said he is counting on the experience of the commission to proffer a solution to the lingering border dispute between these two communities, urging government representatives to bring up the matter during the meeting between the commission and the state boundary committee.

“I hate a situation where communities have to go to court to settle issues when they live within the same community,” Engineer Sule said.

Earlier, in an opening remark, leader of the delegation, Barrister Liman, said officials of the commission are in Lafia to dialogue with the state boundary committee, as well as see areas where the commission need to come in or intervene to ensure peaceful coexistence and clear border demarcation.

Liman said report from the commission showed that Nasarawa State is one of the most peaceful states in the country in terms of relationship between her and neighbouring states.

He disclosed further that Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital has been chosen to host the forthcoming zonal inter boundary committee interactive session where issues will be discussed, grey areas identified with a view to solving these problems permanently.

The NBC board member used the opportunity to congratulate the governor on his victory at the polls, describing his election as well deserved.