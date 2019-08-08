BUSINESS
NEITI Has Faith In NNPC– Adio
The commitment to transparency and accountability by the new NNPC management, led by Mallam Mele Kyari, has continued to attract commendation and support for the Corporation as the Nigeria Extractive Industries and Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has expressed absolute faith in the ability of the new group managing director to turn around the fortunes of the Nigerian petroleum industry.
Speaking during a courtesy visit to the GMD in Abuja, yesterday, Mr. Waziri Adio, the executive secretary of the Nigeria Extractive Industries and Transparency Initiative ( NEITI) and coordinator, EITI implementation in Nigeria, expressed confidence in the ability of the new management to transform the Corporation for the good of the country.
“We have extreme faith in the new management, we are ready to work with NNPC one thousand per cent, we are working together for the good of the country,” the NEITI chief said.
He said based on Kyari’s credentials and antecedent, “he is somebody who brings something to the table, something that is not usually associated with this institution, that is transparency.’’
Adio assured that from the goodwill that has trailed the NNPC in the last one month, the Corporation would be repositioned, and in no time, “It would be mentioned in the same light as its peers all over the world.”
The executive secretary however advised the management to be proactive by making information on all its transactions, especially crude oil lifting contracts and contractors available to the public.
On his part, the group managing director of the NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, said his management recognised the prime position of the NNPC to the Nigerian economy and its impact thereof.
He said the Corporation had nothing to hide, adding that “transparency impacts performance positively, our commitment to the principles of transparency and accountability is unwavering.”
